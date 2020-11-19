Evaluation sheet by Stanford University, USA: Six more faculty members of PU ranked among best researchers

LAHORE: In another evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University California, as many as six more faculty members of Punjab University have been ranked among the best researchers and now the total number of PU teachers stands nine.

The list has been compiled by Prof John Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list has 159,683 persons from all scientific disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe. In the evaluation of life-time research work, three PU Professors were figured in top two percent researchers of the world while in the evaluation of one year research work; another six teachers of Punjab University have been ranked among top two percent researchers besides the three.

The nine PU professors include Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, Dean, Faculty of Science (ranked in the field of Nuclear & Particle Physics), Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences), Prof Dr Muhammad Akram, Department of Mathematics (ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing), Dr Hafiz Azhar Ali Khan, Assistant Professor, Institute of Agricultural Sciences (ranked in the field of Biology/Entomology), Dr Zeeshan Yousaf, Department of Mathematics (ranked in the field of Nuclear & Particle Physics), Dr Muhammad Younis, Punjab University College of Information Technology (ranked in the field of Optics), Dr Saima Arshad, Department of Mathematics (ranked in the field of Optics), Dr Abdul Rehman, Department of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics (ranked in the field of Zoology), and Dr Nauman Raza, Department of Mathematics (ranked in the field of Optics). It is pertinent to mention here that Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood is the only professor of library/information sciences in South Asia who has been ranked in the list.

The life-time research work evaluation list includes 81 professors while one-year research work evaluation list includes 243 teachers from the higher education institutions in Pakistan.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar have congratulated the PU professors for achieving this prestigious rank and appreciated their efforts for boosting the ranking of the university. The VC said that the incumbent administration has taken several initiatives for improvement in international ranking of the university due to which PU’s subject-wise and overall ranking has improved manifold. He said that the PU administration would provide full support to the faculty members and researchers who were doing research having positive socio-economic impact and making efforts for improvement in international ranking of the university.

Meanwhile, a moment of great pride for the Government College University Lahore as its three senior faculty members made it to the list of the top two percent scientists in the world as compiled by the Stanford University, USA.

