New York cotton
19 Nov 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Dec'20 68.96 69.75 68.92 69.60 12:17 - 0.49 5039 69.11
Nov 18
Mar'21 71.11 71.95 71.11 71.77 12:17 - 0.47 11406 71.30
Nov 18
May'21 72.04 72.80 72.04 72.62 12:16 - 0.44 1684 72.18
Nov 18
=================================================================================
