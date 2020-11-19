AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
US MIDDAY: Soyabeans hit fresh 4-year peak

Reuters 19 Nov 2020

CHICAGO: US soyabean futures rose to a new four-year peak on Wednesday, led by sharply higher soyaoil and as robust demand for beans from exporters and domestic processors fuelled worries about tightening supplies of the oilseed.

Corn and wheat followed soyabeans higher, with strong export demand giving corn an additional lift.

Grains remain supported by worries about South American crops following dry early-season weather in Argentina and Brazil. Recent rains have alleviated some of the weather stress, but tightening global supplies, particularly of soyabeans, have left little room for a crop shortfall.

“Stocks-to-use ratios (for soyabeans) tell us we should be higher,” said Craig Turner, senior commodities broker with Daniels Trading.

“The US is having to ration exports. And that is a direct function of how many beans South America can produce to make up for either the deficit or abundance of global export supplies between now and next year’s US harvest,” he said.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) January soyabeans were up 6-3/4 cents at $11.76-1/2 a bushel at 12:23 p.m. CST (1823 GMT) after peaking earlier at $11.89-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since June 13, 2016.

Soyaoil futures, which gained nearly 3% on Wednesday amid tight global supplies of vegetable oils such as palm and canola, fuelled gains in soyabeans.

CBOT December corn was up 4 cents at $4.24-1/4 a bushel after earlier posting a contract high of $4.28-1/2, the highest for a most-active contract since July 25, 2019. CBOT December wheat gained 2-3/4 cents to $5.98 a bushel.

Strong US corn export demand and expectations for further large purchases by China supported corn futures.

The US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said private exporters sold 140,000 tonnes of US corn to undisclosed buyers. That followed recent large corn sales to Mexico and South Korea.

