19 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2020 15% Final Cash Dividend 17.11.2020
Awwal Modaraba 30.06.2020 8% Final Cash Dividend 17.11.2020
BRR Gaurdian Modaraba 30.06.2020 7.8%Final Cash Dividend 17.11.2020
