KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Right Credit on ============================================================================================== Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2020 15% Final Cash Dividend 17.11.2020 Awwal Modaraba 30.06.2020 8% Final Cash Dividend 17.11.2020 BRR Gaurdian Modaraba 30.06.2020 7.8%Final Cash Dividend 17.11.2020 ==============================================================================================

