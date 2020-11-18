Education minister shares schedule for extended winter vacations amid COVID-19 resurge

The Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday forwarded an extended winter vacations schedule to provinces.

As per ARY News, he suggested to close educational institutes in the country from November 24 to January 31 for winter vacations.

The minister in his suggestion stated that the primary schools should be closed from November 24, followed by the closure of middle schools from December 02.

The secondary schools should be shut from December 15 amid rising COVID-19 cases, he added.

Furthermore, he conveyed that teachers should be called during the period so they can be trained for online education.

The federal minister also tabled a suggestion of extending educational session to May 31, while matric and intermediate exams in June 2021.

The inter-provincial conference of education ministers would also be held on November 23, where provinces would put forward their suggestions on the ongoing situation.