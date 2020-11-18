AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Violent clashes between warring factions kill 50 fighters in Southern Yemen

  • On Tuesday, there was an intense outbreak of violence between Emirati-backed separatists and the country's internationally-recognized government killed nearly 50 fighters on both sides.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Nov 2020

SANAA, YEMEN: On Tuesday, there was an intense outbreak of violence between Emirati-backed separatists and the country's internationally-recognized government killed nearly 50 fighters on both sides.

The sudden onset of violent clashes that erupted in the Southern province of Abyan was the latest blow to a brittle ceasefire agreement brokered by Saudi Arabia in late 2019, which aimed to close the rift between the U.S. backed and Saudi-led coalition, who have been fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since 2015.

Last fall, the two sides agreed to a power-sharing deal, which was signed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, but the agreement was never implemented.

Nearly 50 fighters were killed and an additional 90 were wounded, with officials describing it as the fiercest outbreak of fighting in the past few months. These clashes have complicated matters for the international community, as a new arena of fighting has diluted any attempts to broker a peace agreement between the multiple warring factions - amidst the geo-strategic ambitions of the multiple regional powers involved in the conflict.

The incessant fighting in Yemen has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from malnutrition, famine and disease - in addition to killing over 112,000 people including both fighters and civilians.

Violent clashes between warring factions kill 50 fighters in Southern Yemen

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters