NA body passes CPEC Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020

Naveed Butt Updated 18 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has approved “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020” with a majority.

The Committee met with MNA Junaid Akbar in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Committee discussed The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) issues.

The Committee discussed the CPEC Authority Bill, 2020 clause by clause. After detailed discussion and voting, the Committee approved the bill with a majority.

As many as seven members belonged to the government, supported the bill while five members of the opposition parties (the PPP and the PML-N) opposed it.

The opposition members Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar and Syed Agha Rafiullah opposed the bill and submitted their notes of dissent.

The Committee members also inquired from the Ministry of Planning that what salary package is being given to the present chairman of CPEC.

The ministry replied that no salary package was being given to the chairman CPEC and no memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the chairman after the expiry of the CPEC Ordinance.

According to clause six of the bill, “The Chairperson of the Authority shall be appointed by the government for a term of four years, on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the government. The Chairperson shall be eligible for re-appointment for one additional term of four years.”

