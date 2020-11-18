G-B elections: Bilawal, Maryam condemn ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Safdar the two vocal critics of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf (PTI) on Tuesday spoke on telephone and condemned the alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders were unanimous in saying that ‘GB elections were stolen by the ruling PTI, which had sent its ministers to the valley ahead of polls to woo the rivals’.

“Oppositions’ votes against the allies of the ruling PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan is an evidence of public trust on PPP,” said Bilawal.

At this, Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were standing besides the narrative of opposition parties.

Both leaders agreed to meet again soon to discuss political situation and to make further line of action as what could be done to ‘expose PTI for stealing peoples’ mandate’.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz urged the opposition parties to shun the bad tradition of not accepting election defeat, saying this stance was contrary to democratic norms.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said those delivering lectures on democracy should adopt democratic conduct.

The minister said the emotional statements of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are devoid of facts and logic. Faraz expressed surprise that those raising slogans regarding the sanctity of vote are not ready to respect the ballot of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He reminded that all the surveys showed the lead of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the most popular leader.

