Railways to partially resume KCR service from 19th

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways is all set to partially resume Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service from November 19 after a pause of nearly two decades.

As per details, 11 bogies and two engines have reached city railway station and maintenance work is in full swing. The trains are equipped with LCDs, charging ports, canteen, washrooms, fans and other facilities.

The service will be resumed from Orangi Town to Pipri Station. —NNI