PSCA receives delegation

LAHORE: A 28-member delegation of International Police Association visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday.

The delegation was received and briefed by PSCA Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

According to the spokesperson, the delegation was taken to authority’s Operations and Monitoring Center, PUCAR-15, Media Monitoring Center, Advanced Traffic Management System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System.

