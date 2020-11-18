AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By ▲ 15.24 (0.36%)
BR30 21,231 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 40,653 Increased By ▲ 147.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,114 Increased By ▲ 107.58 (0.63%)
Russian wheat prices edge up

Reuters 18 Nov 2020

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices edged up last week for the second consecutive week as the agriculture ministry released a draft of its plan to introduce a grain export quota, analysts said on Monday.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports was at $254 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, the IKAR and Sovecon agriculture consultancies said.

Barley rose by $1 to $215 a tonne, Sovecon added.

Russia’s agriculture ministry plans to set the grain export quota at 15 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30, 2021, it said last week. Its draft proposal is yet to be approved by the government.

The quota is going to be distributed among exporters based on their share in July-December grain exports. It provides traders with a stimulus to export more until January to secure a bigger quota, but is overall neutral for the market, Sovecon said.

Russia has already exported 20.1 million tonnes of grain since the start of the 2020/21 marketing season on July 1.

