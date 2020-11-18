AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Nikkei hits another 29-year high

Reuters 18 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a 29-year high on Tuesday as investors cheered news of another potential coronavirus vaccine that re-ignited hopes of a swift global recovery.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to 26,014.62, its highest close since May 1991. The broader Topix added 0.15% to 1,734.39, after having slipped into negative territory in morning trade.

Investor sentiment was given a boost when Moderna Inc said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data.

The benchmark index had closed at a 29-year high on Monday as well after the economy posted its first expansion in four quarters.

Around two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

The airline sector led gains, climbing 3.96%, with ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines adding 4.16% and 3.72%, respectively.

Other cyclical sectors followed, with miners, insurers and iron and steel rising between 2.1% and 3.4%.

Semiconductor Tokyo Electron rose 1.32% to a record high, taking positive cues from its US peers.

Nikkei’s heavyweight Fanuc Corp rose nearly 1.5%, helped by upbeat industrial output data from China and the formation of a regional trade bloc comprising 15 Asia-Pacific economies.

The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares bucked the overall firmness and dropped 3.63%.—Reuters

