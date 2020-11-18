AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Minister briefed on progress at LCWU Architecture dept

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The delegation of Architecture Department Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) led by Chairperson Architecture Department Yasmeen Abid Maan called on Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Mehmood Ur Rasheed in OPC office here on Tuesday.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Chairperson Architecture Department Yasmeen Abid Maan conveyed the progress and developments, the department has secured. She said that our youth is an asset and will play their significant role in building “Naya Pakistan”.

“Young generation is capable enough to work passionately towards the bright future of this country. Our youth has proven themselves in every field and will continue to do so in future as well.”

The minister expressed these views while interacting with the students of Architecture Department. As a public representative, he urged the students to submit a comprehensive report on what initiatives government can take for the welfare and employment of fresh graduates.

“I will be pleased to convey those suggestions to the high ups because youth is the very foundation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and government intends to do as much as government can for this segment of the society,” he added.

Punjab is working for the up gradation in the educational curriculum and affiliation of Pakistani universities with international universities, he further maintained.

While talking on the occasion VC OPC, Ch Waseem Akhtar said that Lahore College for Women University is one of the finest educational institutions of this country. The graduates and post-graduates of this university are achieving landmarks in different fields. In charge Architecture Department of Lahore College for Women University, Yasmin Abid Maan also briefed the minister and vice chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission about the performance of Architecture Department. In her presentation about Department she gave an overview of department and the highly progressive academic profile of research, practice and teaching methodology at LCWU.

