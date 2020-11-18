AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Pakistan

Closure of marriage halls: LCCI urges govt to review decision

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to review its decision of closing marriage halls from November 20, which, in its opinion, will severely hit the industry and put the jobs of millions of workers at stake.

While addressing a press conference here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the closure will trigger a chain reaction, as more than 50 allied industries would be affected and hence the government must reconsider the decision in the larger interest of the economy. “Marriage halls contribute substantially to the GDP,” he added

According to him, during the last lock-down banquet halls suffered huge losses and thus they should be permitted to work with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The government should also facilitate them by deferring markup for at least one year, as marriage halls and catering businesses are facing a severe financial crunch.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

