Clearing Schedule for T+2 System
18 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.
CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2020
TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT
16.11.2020 Monday 18.11.2020 Wednesday
17.11.2020 Tuesday 19.11.2020 Thursday
18.11.2020 Wednesday 20.11.2020 Friday
19.11.2020 Thursday 23.11.2020 Monday
20.11.2020 Friday 24.11.2020 Tuesday
23.11.2020 Monday 25.11.2020 Wednesday
24.11.2020 Tuesday 26.11.2020 Thursday
25.11.2020 Wednesday 27.11.2020 Friday
26.11.2020 Thursday 30.11.2020 Monday
27.11.2020 Friday 01.12.2020 Tuesday
30.11.2020 Monday 02.12.2020 Wednesday
NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.
