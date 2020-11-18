AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 18 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF NOV & DEC 2020
================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT  SETTLEMENT
================================================
16.11.2020   Monday      18.11.2020    Wednesday
17.11.2020   Tuesday     19.11.2020     Thursday
18.11.2020   Wednesday   20.11.2020       Friday
19.11.2020   Thursday    23.11.2020       Monday
20.11.2020   Friday      24.11.2020      Tuesday
23.11.2020   Monday      25.11.2020    Wednesday
24.11.2020   Tuesday     26.11.2020     Thursday
25.11.2020   Wednesday   27.11.2020       Friday
26.11.2020   Thursday    30.11.2020       Monday
27.11.2020   Friday      01.12.2020      Tuesday
30.11.2020   Monday      02.12.2020    Wednesday
================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

