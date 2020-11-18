KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 158.00 158.30 DKK 24.77 24.87 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.70 42.20 NOK 17.10 17.20 UAE DIRHAM 42.70 43.20 SEK 17.99 18.09 EURO 185.60 187.60 AUD $ 113.50 115.50 UK POUND 207.20 209.20 CAD $ 119.00 121.00 JAPANI YEN 1.48248 1.50248 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.35 CHF 171.12 172.12 CHINESE 22.50 24.20 =========================================================================

