KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 158.08 158.08 158.03 157.61 157.22 156.95 156.56 EUR 187.56 187.64 187.75 187.38 187.02 186.84 186.50 GBP 209.09 209.12 209.13 208.61 208.12 207.80 207.31 ===========================================================================

