AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By ▲ 27.63 (0.66%)
BR30 21,302 Increased By ▲ 64.38 (0.3%)
KSE100 40,707 Increased By ▲ 202.72 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,155 Increased By ▲ 147.96 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Hike in Saudi Aramco CP to hit local market

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase in Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP) will lead to increase in the prices of domestic and commercial cylinders in the local market amid cold season.

The CP increased by $20 per ton, and is further expected to increase.

At the same time, the import of LPG increased by 83 percent as compared to year 2019.

The price of domestic LPG cylinder is likely to go up by Rs60 and commercial cylinder by Rs230, market sources said.

The government has already increased local LPG price by 8.05 percent to 1,530.3/cylinder for November 2020.

In absolute terms, this is an increase of Rs114.05/11.8kg cylinder from Rs1,1416.29/cylinder in October. The new prices would come into effect from November 1. The commercial cylinder price also increased by Rs439 to Rs5,888 from Rs5,449.

The LPG prices increased due to a hike in Saudi Aramco Contract Price for the month of November 2020. As per record, the CP for October 2020 was $379/MT, which increased to $437/MT with the increment of $58.5 per metric ton.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), only 21 percent of total population is enjoying cheaper natural gas, and the rest 74 percent is relying on LPG, wood, and other source of fuel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Hike in Saudi Aramco CP to hit local market

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.