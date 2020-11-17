AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By ▲ 28.65 (0.68%)
BR30 21,312 Increased By ▲ 74.84 (0.35%)
KSE100 40,735 Increased By ▲ 229.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By ▲ 150.17 (0.88%)
Copper hits 2-1/2 years high

Reuters Updated 17 Nov 2020

LONDON: Copper powered to a 29-month peak on Monday after higher than expected factory output in China reinforced views of solid demand from the world's top consumer of industrial metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.8% at $7,106 a tonne at 1730 GMT, having touched its highest since June 2018 at $7,179.

Helped by resilient exports, China's industrial sector has rebounded from the initial hit it took from the coronavirus outbreak, creating robust demand for metals such as copper.

"The strong macro China data is giving copper another ride higher and reinforces the view that China's demand recovery is holding its shape," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

Prices have also been supported by progress with Covid-19 vaccines after Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective, a week after Pfizer Inc reported that its drug was more than 90% effective.

The Dow index of US shares hit a record high. Benchmark LME aluminium was up 0.9% at $1,950 a tonne after hitting its highest since December 2018. Shanghai aluminium climbed to a three-year peak at 15,585 yuan a tonne.

"Consumption in China is holding firm and outweighing the concerns of rising supply," ING's Yao said.

China's monthly aluminium output in October rose 9.7% from a year earlier to a record high, official data showed on Monday, as new smelting capacity ramped up to cash in on strong prices.

Copper supply concerns eased after Chile's Spence mine, owned by BHP Group, on Saturday said that it had struck an early deal with its union of supervisors on a contract that will run until November 2023.

However, workers at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile, operated by Lundin Mining Corp, are divided over whether to accept a contract sweetener or continue a strike. LME tin was up 2.2% at $18,795 a tonne after touching its highest since July 2019 at $18,850. Zinc, meanwhile, gained 1.7% to $2,674, lead rose 1.1% to $1,914 and nickel was up 0.1% at $15,900.

