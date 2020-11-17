AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By ▲ 26.61 (0.63%)
BR30 21,280 Increased By ▲ 42.23 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,699 Increased By ▲ 194.51 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,150 Increased By ▲ 143.24 (0.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Palm oil ends lower for second day

Reuters Updated 17 Nov 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday, declining for a second straight session on signs of a drop in November exports, although strength in rival Dalian oils kept losses in check. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.55% to 3,281 ringgit ($797.52) a tonne.

Palm rose 6.3% last week, its fourth straight weekly gain, on concerns over lower production estimates for this month. The market was lacking clear direction during the morning session, a Singapore-based trader said. After China's Golden Week holiday and Diwali in India, demand in November is expected to slow down, he added. Malaysia's exports during Nov. 1-15 fell between 11% and 14% from the same period in October as shipments to the Indian subcontinent fell by half, according to data released by cargo surveyors.

Palm oil imports from the world's largest edible oil buyer in the marketing year to October fell 23.3% to 7.22 million tonnes, a leading trade body said on Friday. Dalian's most-active soyaoil contract gained 2%, while its palm oil contract rose 1%.

Palm oil ends lower for second day

Gilgit Baltistan Election: PTI leads in counting with nine seats as no party secures majority

COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results, with a 94% success rate

Trump poised to settle for partial Afghan withdrawal, despite Pentagon shakeup

PDM to go ahead with its rally in Peshawar despite ban on public meetings

WHO expresses cautious optimism on COVID-19 vaccine development progress

Government delineates new approach to subsidies

HEC divestment: CCoP approves transaction structure

VSS of PIA employees approved by ECC

Cabinet to discuss economy today

No public meetings to be allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.