AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
DCL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DGKC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.67%)
EFERT 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
EPCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.14%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.8%)
HASCOL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
HBL 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
HUBC 80.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
MLCF 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
OGDC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PIBTL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
PIOC 89.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.31%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PSO 197.10 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (0.99%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
STPL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
TRG 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By ▲ 27.81 (0.66%)
BR30 21,302 Increased By ▲ 64.47 (0.3%)
KSE100 40,707 Increased By ▲ 201.94 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By ▲ 145.24 (0.85%)
Business Recorder
Nov 17, 2020
Markets

Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf markets higher

• SEC to convert $45bn in govt liabilities into perpetual instrument DUBAI: Most Gulf markets rose on Monday, ...
Reuters Updated 17 Nov 2020

• SEC to convert $45bn in govt liabilities into perpetual instrument

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets rose on Monday, with Abu Dhabi leading the gains, buoyed by signs of economic recovery and additional positive data about a Covid-19 vaccine.

Pharma company Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing the virus, which has ravaged economies across the globe. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 1% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services advancing 2.6%.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), which declined 4.6%. The utility firm said on Monday it has signed an agreement with the government to convert state liabilities worth 167.92 billion riyals ($45 billion) into a subordinated perpetual financial instrument to strengthen its balance sheet.

This conversion is considered non-dilutive and will therefore have no impact on SEC's existing shareholders' stakes. Dubai's main share index closed 1.3% higher, led by a 3.8% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.5% increase in Emirates NBD Bank.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.6%, buoyed by a 3.4% leap in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 0.5% rise in Emirates Telecommunications. The United Arab Emirates will extend its "golden" visa system - which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state - to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, the UAE's vice president said on Sunday.

In Qatar, the index firmed 0.2%, supported by a 4.2% gain in Qatar Gas Transport. Among Gainers, Qatar National Bank finished the session 0.5% higher. On Monday, the Gulf's biggest lender closed the syndication for its dual-tranche $3.5 billion senior unsecured term loan.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index increased 0.4%, as most of the stocks were in positive territory including Talaat Mostafa Group Holding jumping 5.2%.

