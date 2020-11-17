AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
Kamal demands ban on MQM Pakistan

Recorder Report Updated 17 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday demanded a complete ban on MQM Pakistan.

The PTI-led government had been "keeping the setup and sleeping cells of RAW alive in Pakistan in the form of MQM-P", he said at a press conference at the Pakistan House.

The MQM founder was being kept alive in Pakistan today in the form of the party's name, its flag, symbol and letterheads, and these things were being used worldwide to not only defame and malign Pakistan but also to hamper Pakistan's efforts to take itself out of the FATF grey list, Kamal said.

In Pakistan the members of the MQM-P were part of the government with the same party name, flag, symbol and letterheads, he alleged.

The PSP chief also alleged that the MQM-P convener and Member of the National Assembly, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, had been working for the Indian spy agency, RAW, for the last two decades to destabilize Pakistan.

Quoting from the joint presser of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ISPR DG, "who came up with concrete, undeniable evidences of MQM's links with RAW", the PSP chief said that the joint presser mentioned names and showed pictures of Indian agents Shahid Muttahida and Adil Ansari, who were arrested in Karachi.

Kamal alleged that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui went to India on the instructions of MQM founder where he tore his Pakistani passport and uttered venomous statements against Pakistan.

"What an irony that on the one hand, the state is giving undeniable evidences to the world of MQM's affiliation and connection with RAW while on the other hand the MQM is taken from one RAW agent and given to another RAW agent," he alleged.

Kamal advised the MQM-P leaders to have courage and dare to speak the truth "like us (PSP leaders)" and do politics with a new name, flag and symbol.

He warned the MQM-P leaders that this press conference of his was only the first of a series of some startling revelations.

To avoid a political crisis, Kamal advised the government to allow MQM-P MNAs, MPAs and senators to remain part of the government for the time being.

Kamal said, "Whatever information the state has revealed about the MQM...validates every single word that I have been highlighting for the last four years."

