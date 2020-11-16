KSA to provide free Wi-Fi service in Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi

The Saudi Arabia government has decided to provide free Wi-Fi service in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

According to the Arab media reports, the Saudi government has decided to provide free Wi-Fi service in 60,000 places across the country under Communication and Information Technology, which will provide free Wi-Fi service to citizens in public places.

As per reports, free Wi-Fi service will be provided in hospitals, malls and public parks, while Wi-Fi service will also be provided in Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi. As per details, under the service, internet service providers in different cities will provide free Wi-Fi to citizens for two hours.

The Communications and Information Technology has started working with telecom officials to implement these measures.