Kashmore tragedy: Governor inquires after health of minor girl in NICH

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inquired the health of the victim of the Kashmore tragedy at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here and also conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the the girl's mother, here on Sunday.

The wife of Sindh Governor, Member of the National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Members of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the mother of the minor girl, Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister is deeply saddened by this incident and issued strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to bring the culprits of the incident to a logical conclusion.

The prime minister had given clear instructions for extending the best medical treatment to the minor girl as the government will extend every possible help in connection with the medical treatment of the victim inside Pakistan or abroad, he added.

Director, NICH Prof Dr Jamal Raza briefed the Sindh Governor about the health and medical treatment of the minor girl.

On this occasion, the Governor Sindh directed that all possible steps should be taken for the complete and absolute recovery of the victim. If there is any difficulty in this regard, he should be informed directly, Imran Ismail said.

Later, talking to media, the Governor of Sindh said that Kashmore tragedy is a very heartbreaking incident and at present the innocent girl is fighting for her life in the hospital. He said that the courage shown by brave police officer ASI Muhammad Bakhsh was great and Prime Minister Imran Khan also lauded him on telephone.