AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Kashmore tragedy: Governor inquires after health of minor girl in NICH

APP Updated 16 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inquired the health of the victim of the Kashmore tragedy at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here and also conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the the girl's mother, here on Sunday.

The wife of Sindh Governor, Member of the National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Members of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the mother of the minor girl, Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister is deeply saddened by this incident and issued strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to bring the culprits of the incident to a logical conclusion.

The prime minister had given clear instructions for extending the best medical treatment to the minor girl as the government will extend every possible help in connection with the medical treatment of the victim inside Pakistan or abroad, he added.

Director, NICH Prof Dr Jamal Raza briefed the Sindh Governor about the health and medical treatment of the minor girl.

On this occasion, the Governor Sindh directed that all possible steps should be taken for the complete and absolute recovery of the victim. If there is any difficulty in this regard, he should be informed directly, Imran Ismail said.

Later, talking to media, the Governor of Sindh said that Kashmore tragedy is a very heartbreaking incident and at present the innocent girl is fighting for her life in the hospital. He said that the courage shown by brave police officer ASI Muhammad Bakhsh was great and Prime Minister Imran Khan also lauded him on telephone.

Kashmore tragedy: Governor inquires after health of minor girl in NICH

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.