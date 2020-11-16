AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Nov 16, 2020
Pakistan

'PDM rally will be held at every cost in Peshawar'

Recorder Report Updated 16 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: The Media Committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday warned the government for creating hurdles in Peshawar's PDM rally, which is scheduled to be held on November 22.

The committee vowed that the PDM rally will be held at every cost in Peshawar on November 22 and will not tolerate any hurdles in mega power show. The committee meeting was held in Peshawar, under chairmanship of JUI-F information secretary and coordinator Abdul Jalil Jan.

Members of the committee, include PPP provincial spokesperson, Senator Robina Khalid, ANP Provincial additional general secretary Rahmat Ali Khan, Hamid Toofan, Dr Zahidullah, Mian Babar Shah Kakakhel, PML-N provincial information secretary Ikhtiyar Wali, Malik Zaro Khan, Mian Alamgir Khan, QWP Arshad Afridi, ANP Nizam Bacha, Safir Durrani, Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan spokesman Ansarul Ibrar and others.

The meeting prayed for the departed soul of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, who died while battling against coronavirus another day. The meeting praised the rich tribute to the services of the late PHC CJ.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the arrangements for the PDM rally in Peshawar on November 22. After the deliberation, a media facilitation committee has been constituted in which Malik Zaro Khan (PML-N), Hamid Toofan (ANP), Adil Shah (PP) Dr Mashood (JUI) Akhtar Ali (QWP), Taimoor Kamal (NP) made the member of the body.

It was decided that a meeting will be held with all journalists in provincial metropolis Peshawar on November 19 in order to share detail of this mega event and give them invitation in this regard, according to the participants, the PDM ongoing struggle for freedom of expression, in which media is also a main stakeholder.

The meeting was informed that the banners, pamphlets, panaflexes and other information materials regarding PDM rally on November 20 will be hoisted on main routes in Peshawar very soon and if any hurdles would arise in this regard, which couldn't be tolerated, the meeting warned.



