Pakistan

Bilawal lauds G-B people's active participation in polls

NNI Updated 16 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday said enthusiasm of people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the election is a testament to their commitment to democracy.

Bilawal, in a tweet, lauded people for actively participating in the voting process and while urging the election commission to ensure that every vote is casted and counted, said that the commission must not fail the people.

On the other hand, Giglit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shehbaz Khan paid a visit to central control room established to monitor general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the local administration in conducting the polls.

It is to be mentioned here that voting for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is underway amid tight security, with over 330 candidates, including some political bigwigs, in the running. As many as 126,997 fresh voters will poll their right of vote in general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A district wise voter list has been issued from Election Commission of GB, which showed that in election 2015, total numbers of voters were 618,364. In 2020, total registered voters are 745,361, which shows that 126997 fresh voters will poll their votes in favor of their candidates in upcoming general election of GB.

Overall District Diamer GB has more voters with a figure of 119452 than other districts of GB. While, district Nagir of GB has less voters among other districts of GB with a total figure of 37172 voters.

A total of 1,160 polling stations have been set up for GB elections, out of which 311 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 428 have been declared highly sensitive.

