Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (November 14, 2020).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 13-11-2020   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg         9,400       180         9,580        9,580            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           10,074       193        10,267       10,267            NIL
===========================================================================

