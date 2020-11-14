AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Bookings for Morris Garages SUVs (MG HS) Have Started in Pakistan

  • Morris Garages (MG) Motor UK Limited is introducing it’s lineup of SUVs in Pakistan and bookings for the MG HS model have begun.
BR Web Desk 14 Nov 2020
Source: Morris Garages
Source: Morris Garages

Morris Garages (MG) Motor UK Limited is introducing it’s lineup of SUVs in Pakistan. Bookings for the MG HS model have begun.

This British automotive company, now owned by Shanghai-based state-owned automotive SAIC Motor, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Javed Afridi from JW Auto Park owner to bring electric vehicles in Pakistan.

While the company is planning to open its centers in Pakistani cities to launch three SUVs model in Pakistan, bookings for its MG HS model have begun. The other two models, MG ZS and MG ZS EV will also be available for booking soon.

The HS SUV has a 1.5L GDI Turbo-Charged engine, which produces 160hp with maximum 250NM torque at 1,500-4,400RPM. This car also comes with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Centre Brake Light, Bi-Function Project Headlights, and Rear Parking Sensors.

In the international market, the HS model comes in four different variants with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed auto transmissions.

The initial booking price of MG HS is PKR 2 million, while the car is worth PKR 5,535,000. The MG HS is expected to be delivered by December, 2020.

auto auto sales Auto industry

Bookings for Morris Garages SUVs (MG HS) Have Started in Pakistan

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters