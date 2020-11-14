Bookings for Morris Garages SUVs (MG HS) Have Started in Pakistan

Morris Garages (MG) Motor UK Limited is introducing it’s lineup of SUVs in Pakistan. Bookings for the MG HS model have begun.

This British automotive company, now owned by Shanghai-based state-owned automotive SAIC Motor, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Javed Afridi from JW Auto Park owner to bring electric vehicles in Pakistan.

While the company is planning to open its centers in Pakistani cities to launch three SUVs model in Pakistan, bookings for its MG HS model have begun. The other two models, MG ZS and MG ZS EV will also be available for booking soon.

The HS SUV has a 1.5L GDI Turbo-Charged engine, which produces 160hp with maximum 250NM torque at 1,500-4,400RPM. This car also comes with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Centre Brake Light, Bi-Function Project Headlights, and Rear Parking Sensors.

In the international market, the HS model comes in four different variants with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed auto transmissions.

The initial booking price of MG HS is PKR 2 million, while the car is worth PKR 5,535,000. The MG HS is expected to be delivered by December, 2020.