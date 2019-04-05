ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.71%)
ASL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
AVN 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.72%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 135.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
EPCL 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 87.24 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
JSCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 4.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
MLCF 46.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.48%)
PIBTL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
POWER 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
PPL 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
PRL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.62%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.61 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (6.18%)
TRG 147.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.13%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 13.31 (0.27%)
BR30 25,940 Increased By ▲ 106.99 (0.41%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 99.59 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,262 Increased By ▲ 26.6 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Dollar outlook

BR Research Updated 03 Mar 2021

In mid-October 2018, the interbank forex market was desperate for dollars – as desperate as it was in June 2013. The desperation was so high that those who held dollar liquidity in the interbank market were being paid, instead of being charged, to convert their dollar holding into PKR so they could earn higher interest rates in the money market. Flagging that trend, BR Research wrote that the market shouldn’t be expected to find stability over the ensuing 1-3 months. (See ‘Dollar desperation’ October 23, 2018).

PKR’s movement since then hasn’t been a surprise. It remained weak and depreciated further against the dollar, with the last few slips happening in the last 10-15 days. But what holds next for the currency.

Fundamentally, i.e. looking at things from the perspective of real effective exchange rate, there seems to be no reason for massive depreciation; sans a payment shock here and there – the emphasis is on shock in the sense of slight aftershocks rather than an earthquake itself. (See Stable REER – no need for massive depreciation, published April 4, 2018)

Similar sentiments are visible in the interbank market. The yawning gap between Kibor and implied rate which shows underlying dollar desperation is now over. As is visible in the graph, when the exchange rate was kept flat under ‘Daronomics’ between 2016 until October 2017, the sharp increase in the difference in the implied rate and Kibor had signalled that the PKR was increasingly under pressure (see encircled part of the graph).

Unlike mid-October immediate the pressure is off – at least for now - and therefore visible in the implied yield curve. In June 2013, when PML-N was negotiating a deal with the IMF, the USD was in short supply in the shorter tenure, but market expectations were better in the longer tenure. Hence is the implied yield curve (black solid line) begins from negative rate in 1-week tenure but fairly upward sloping over longer tenure. Similar trend was observed in mid-October 2018 (see yellow dotted line)

As of April 3, however, the situation has improved in the short term, which is why the implied rate is not negative in the shorter (1-week) period. This means that the current pressure in open market is also uncalled for and is artificially driven by punters who perhaps need to be shown some stick as did Ishaq Dar a few times in his tenure as the finance minister. That said, the market does not have a great outlook over the next 12-month horizon. Which means gradual (not likely sharp) depreciation may continue in the months ahead, until such time the signing of the IMF programme brings some clarity to the table.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2019

Dollar outlook

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Khaqan upbeat about PDM candidate’s prospects

Hafeez vs Gilani: most compelling Senate election

37 Senators to be elected today

China extends innovation lead over US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.