BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:32pm

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid improved investor sentiments, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 1,100 points on Tuesday.

Positive sentiments prevailed throughout the trading session, pushing the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 168,414.13.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 167,346.83, an increase of 1,103.93 points or 0.66%.

Market participants attributed the rally to renewed investor confidence and sustained buying interest across key sectors amid reduced geopolitical noise and improved macroeconomic indicators.

Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $110 million in September, a sharp contrast against $52 million deficit recorded in the same month last fiscal, data released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The surplus came on the back of a significant increase in remittance inflows during the month, which clocked in at $3.18 billion, reflecting an increase of 11% on a yearly basis.

On Monday, PSX opened the week on a resounding bullish note as investors responded positively to a landmark diplomatic breakthrough between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which significantly boosted market sentiment.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 2,436.69 points, or 1.49%, closing at 166,242.90 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as the prospect of easing trade tensions between the world’s top two economies boosted risk sentiment, while the near-certainty of Sanae Takaichi becoming Japan’s next prime minister sent the Nikkei to a record high.

US President Donald Trump said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan.

Trade tensions between the US and China have weighed on the markets in recent weeks, with investor focus now on Trump’s planned meeting with Xi on the sidelines of an economic conference in South Korea next week.

The lingering hope that a resolution could be on the cards lifted investor sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit an over four-and-a-half-year high and was last up 0.94%.

China stocks rose 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1% higher in early trading.

Australian shares surged as investors snapped up rare earths and critical minerals stocks after the country signed a supply deal with the United States.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches Inspire Initiative to train 7200 professionals in semiconductor design, research

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

Rashid Latif, Amir, others slam ‘hasty’ decision to remove Rizwan as captain

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Read more stories