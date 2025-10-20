Pakistan’s current account posts $110mn surplus in September 2025

Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $110 million in September, a sharp contrast against $52 million deficit recorded in the same month last fiscal, data released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The surplus came on the back of a significant increase in remittance inflows during the month, which clocked in at $3.18 billion, reflecting an increase of 11% on a yearly basis.

In September 2025, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $3.43 billion, up nearly 5% as compared to $3.28 billion in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, total imports clocked in at $6.02 billion during September 2025, an increase of 6% on a yearly basis, according to SBP data.

Quarterly figures

During the first quarter of FY26, the current account recorded a cumulative deficit of $594 million, compared to a deficit of $502 million in the same period last year, an increase of 18%.

Low economic growth, along with high inflation, has helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit, with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate, which has declined in recent months, and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

Meanwhile, analysts attribute the monthly surplus to improved export performance and resilient remittance inflows, although the quarterly data still show external sector pressures amid high import demand.