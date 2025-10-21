BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
BOP 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.13%)
CNERGY 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.17%)
DGKC 240.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.25%)
FFL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.46%)
GCIL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
HUBC 220.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
KEL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 101.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 217.02 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.51%)
PAEL 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PIBTL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
POWER 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.94%)
PPL 190.30 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.61%)
PREMA 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PRL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.66%)
SNGP 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.1%)
SSGC 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TREET 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
TRG 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.29%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.78%)
BR100 17,528 Increased By 47 (0.27%)
BR30 56,155 Increased By 88.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025
Markets

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.06 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 03:51pm

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.06, up by Re0.01 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The local unit closed at 281.07 on Monday.

Globally, the Japanese yen held steady on Tuesday, ahead of a parliament vote in Japan later in the day that is almost certain to see hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi become the country’s first female prime minister.

Currencies were mostly rangebound in the early Asian session, with the dollar little changed as an ongoing US government shutdown left investors flying blind on data ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The yen was last 0.1% stronger at 150.61 per US dollar, having fallen slightly in the previous session as investors anticipated that Takaichi’s likely premiership - following the backing of the right-wing opposition party Ishin - could boost government spending and muddy the outlook for the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) rate-hike path.

Elsewhere, sterling last bought $1.3408, while the euro rose 0.08% to $1.1651, helped slightly by easing political uncertainty in France.

The US dollar index was little changed at 98.55, while the Australian dollar rose 0.13% to $0.6521.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, declined for a second day on Tuesday as concerns about supply and risks to demand from the trade dispute between the US and China, the world’s top two oil consumers, weigh on the markets.

Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.49%, at $60.71 a barrel at 0746 GMT.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) contract for November delivery , set to expire on Tuesday, down 29 cents, or 0.5% to $57.23.

The more active December contract was down 31 cents, or 0.54%, at $56.71.

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

