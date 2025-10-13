PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘man of peace’ at Gaza deal signing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded former US President Donald Trump as a “man of peace” and announced his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him for his role in brokering the landmark Gaza peace agreement signed in Egypt.

“Peace has been achieved after undying efforts, efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace,” Shehbaz said in a brief address at the signing ceremony.

The prime minister said Pakistan had previously nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his “outstanding and extraordinary contributions in stopping the war between India and Pakistan,” and was proud to do so again.

“Today again, I would like to nominate this gentleman for the Nobel Peace Prize,” he said. “He is the most wonderful candidate; he has saved millions of lives. Mr President, I would like to salute you. I think you are the man this world needed the most at this time.”

Trump, who co-hosted the summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, responded with a smile, saying, “Wow, I didn’t expect that. That was very beautiful.”

Earlier, Trump told the gathering, “We have peace in the Middle East,” marking the accord as a historic moment aimed at ending years of conflict in Gaza.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was among several world leaders invited to the summit, which celebrated what organisers described as a comprehensive peace framework to stabilise the region after months of negotiations.

PM Shehbaz is attending the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement at the special invitation of US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders are also in attendance.

In a post on X, the premier said, “We would not have seen this moment without President Trump’s outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment. It took his single-minded pursuit of peace to end the needless killing and destruction.”

“Today’s ceremony marks the closing of a genocidal chapter, one that the international community must ensure is never repeated anywhere again.

The brave and resilient Palestinian people deserve to live in a free Palestine, with pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as their capital city.“

The high-stakes summit, being held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, follows a series of diplomatic engagements initiated on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

As per the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s participation in the summit underscores Islamabad’s “historic, consistent, and principled” support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.