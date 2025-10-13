BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:25am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Egypt today (Monday) to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, convened jointly by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump.

The summit aims to finalise a landmark peace agreement intended to end the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior members of the federal cabinet.

The high-stakes summit, being held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, follows a series of diplomatic engagements initiated on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month.

PM Shehbaz calls Gaza peace deal a ‘historic opportunity’ for lasting Middle East stability

On September 23, Prime Minister Sharif joined leaders from seven Arab-Islamic nations, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, and Turkiye, in a summit-level meeting with President Trump in New York to discuss a framework for lasting peace in Gaza.

The dialogue culminated in a joint statement welcoming the United States’ renewed efforts and reiterating the collective resolve to pursue a comprehensive and durable ceasefire, along with urgent humanitarian relief.

Pakistan’s participation in the summit, the Foreign Office noted, underscores Islamabad’s “historic, consistent, and principled” support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Sharif is expected to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories, protection of Palestinian civilians, return of displaced persons, release of prisoners, and reconstruction of Gaza - all framed within a broader political process leading to the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Foreign Office expressed hope that the summit will mark a decisive step towards regional peace and security, and bring meaningful relief to the long-suffering people of Gaza.

