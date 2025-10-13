BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
Pakistan

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

  • Adds that he is good at making peace
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 10:09am

US President Donald Trump said he was aware of the intense border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that “he was good at solving wars”.

He said this while speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel.

He said that the Gaza ceasefire would be the eighth conflict he has helped end.

“This will be my eighth war that I’ve solved. And I hear now there’s a war going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, ‘I’ll have to wait till I get back’. I am doing another one. Because I’m good at solving wars, I’m good at making peace and it is an honour to do it. I save millions of lives,” he said.

“Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It’s pretty good.”

His statement comes after at least 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred and over 200 militants killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pak-Afghan border.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday that the fighting broke out late Saturday night after an unprovoked offensive by Afghan Taliban fighters and affiliated militant groups, including the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The skirmishes, which extended across multiple sectors including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Bahram Chah in Balochistan, involved direct fire and limited cross-border incursions.

“During the fierce engagements, 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom while defending the country’s borders and 29 others sustained injuries,” the ISPR said.

In retaliation, Pakistani forces carried out targeted strikes and physical raids on suspected militant hideouts, reportedly destroying key Taliban infrastructure and killing more than 200 militants, the military said.

“The number of injured among the attackers is believed to be significantly higher,” it added.

Moreover, Torkham border was also closed for commercial activities and pedestrian movement of passengers from both sides.

