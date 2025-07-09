Real estate, consumer discretionary stocks lift Sri Lanka shares

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in real estate and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.72% at 18,161.49.

United Motors Lanka and Sathosa Motors were the top two gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 24.9% and 15.8%, respectively.

The island nation has the right balance of monetary policy at the moment, and domestic inflation is expected to turn positive around next month, Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor P. Weerasinghe said on a panel at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 176.6 million shares from 239.3 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.98 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($19.90 million) from 8.88 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 155.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.91 billion rupees, the data showed.