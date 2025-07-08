Sri Lanka shares close little changed

Sri Lankan shares ended largely flat on Tuesday as losses in five sectors, led by real estate, were countered by gains in healthcare stocks.

The CSE All Share index nudged down 0.06% at 18,032.12.

Paragon Ceylon and Muller & Phipps (Ceylon) were the top two percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 9.37% and 7.14%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 239.3 million shares from 153.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover jumped to 8.88 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($29.6 million) from 2.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 628.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 8.81 billion rupees, the data showed.