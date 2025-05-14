AIRLINK 155.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.37%)
Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2025 11:21am

Positivity persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering near the 119,000 level amid a gain of over 400 points during the intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 118,981.43 level, an increase of 405.55 points or 0.34%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, NRL, MARI, MEBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the green.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will kick-start talks with Pakistani authorities from today onwards, which will centre on the upcoming budget for 2025-26. The government is also expected to update the IMF on its progress with tax broadening measures, energy sector reforms, and state-owned enterprise restructuring.

On Tuesday, bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors cheered the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the session with a gain of nearly 1,300 points at 118,575.88, on Tuesday.

Globally, stocks edged up in Asia on Wednesday while the US dollar wobbled as relatively benign US inflation data fed into prospects of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year even as investors were still gauging if the worst of the trade conflicts was over.

As US President Donald Trump’s global trade war appeared to hit pause, led by a truce in the tariff spat between China and the United States, financial markets remained nervous about the outlook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9% in early trade after U.S. stocks climbed back into positive territory for the year, erasing losses triggered by Trump’s chaotic rollout of sweeping tariffs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose in early trading, lifted by tech stocks, after Chinese e-commerce retailer Jd.com posted strong results. Investor focus this week will be on earnings from Tencent and Alibaba.

Equity futures pointed to retreats in both European and US markets.

This is an intra-day update

