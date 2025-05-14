IMF talks begin today

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team will kick start talks with Pakistani authorities on Wednesday (May 14), which will center the upcoming budget for 2025-26.

This was revealed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in his interview with Reuters on Monday. He further confirmed that Pakistan’s federal budget for the next fiscal year, starting on 1 July, will be finalized in the next three to four weeks adding that “budget negotiations with the IMF are scheduled from May 14 to 23.”

Business Recorder messaged Mahir Binici, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, to seek confirmation of talks, however, till the filing of this report no response was received.

Discussions between the two will reportedly focus on budgetary framework, including proposed revenue targets and expenditure estimates.

The government is also expected to update the IMF on its progress with tax broadening measures, energy sector reforms, and state-owned enterprise restructuring.

According to reports, special sessions will be held to convince the IMF to lessen the tax burden on the already weighed down salaried class.

