AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
CPHL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (10%)
FCCL 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.98%)
FFL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FLYNG 40.87 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.11%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.82%)
KOSM 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.41%)
MLCF 75.92 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (9%)
OGDC 218.66 Increased By ▲ 15.65 (7.71%)
PACE 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PAEL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 14.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 15.28 (10%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (9.36%)
PTC 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.35%)
SEARL 82.57 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (10.01%)
SSGC 32.79 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.65%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.01%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
TPLP 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
TRG 63.29 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.55%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.22%)
BR100 12,627 Increased By 224.5 (1.81%)
BR30 37,264 Increased By 1704.4 (4.79%)
KSE100 118,576 Increased By 1278.2 (1.09%)
KSE30 36,302 Increased By 462.9 (1.29%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Buying rally continues at bourse, KSE-100 settles with nearly 1,300-point gain

  • KSE-100 crossed 120,000 level in early trade
BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2025 Updated May 13, 2025 04:55pm

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors cheered the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of nearly 1,300 points on Tuesday.

The stock market opened trading on a bullish note with the KSE-100 surging nearly 2,800 points, hitting an intra-day high of 120,067.12.

However, the momentum was short-lived as investors resorted to profit taking, market analysts told Business Recorder.

Buying returned during the final hours of the trading session, and at close, the benchmark index settled at 118,575.88, an increase of 1,278.15 points or 1.09%.

In a key development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in an interview with Reuters on Monday said that the federal budget for the next fiscal year, starting July, will be finalised within the next three to four weeks, with scheduled budget talks with the IMF to take place from May 14-23, he said.

On Monday, the stock market staged a strong comeback, driven by a “convergence of positive developments” including a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, as well as the IMF’s approval of crucial funding.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 10,123 points, the highest-ever gain, to settle at 117,297.73.

Meanwhile, India’s benchmark indexes opened lower on Tuesday after logging their best day in more than four years, following a fragile ceasefire with Pakistan over the weekend.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.52% at 24,784.95 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.64% to 81,900.2 as of 9:25am IST.

Eight of the 13 major sectors logged losses at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps traded about 0.2% higher each.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex soared nearly 4% in a broad-based relief rally on Monday after India and Pakistan reached and held a ceasefire following days of cross-border clashes.

According to analysts, the benchmarks will likely consolidate after Monday’s rally.

Global investor sentiment is upbeat after the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily slash harsh reciprocal tariffs and cooperate to avoid rupturing the global economy.

MSCI’s Asia ex Japan index traded 0.3% higher on Monday, following a 2% jump in the previous session amid trade optimism.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Buying rally continues at bourse, KSE-100 settles with nearly 1,300-point gain

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

PM Shehbaz directs swift action on pending tax cases to recover national wealth

Lucky Core Industries proposes 5-for-1 stock split to enhance investor accessibility

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs8.3bn profit in FY24

Trump starts Gulf visit seeking big economic deals

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

PSL 10 to resume on May 17 following India-Pakistan ceasefire: PCB

Mike Hesson appointed Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

Read more stories