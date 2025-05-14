AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (6.72%)
FCCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
MLCF 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-2.98%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PPL 169.06 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.61%)
PRL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.53%)
PTC 20.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
SEARL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.37%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.06%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.43%)
TPLP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TRG 66.11 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,683 Increased By 39.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,336 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.72 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published May 14, 2025 Updated May 14, 2025 03:34pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.72, a loss of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed the day at 281.67.

Internationally, the US dollar stabilised on Wednesday following its biggest decline in more than three weeks overnight, with softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data bolstering the case for Federal Reserve easing just as global trade tensions cool.

Inflation in US is likely to pick up in the coming months as US tariffs lift the cost of imported goods, although the outlook for US trade has improved following an agreement with Britain last week and weekend talks with China that yielded a 90-day truce in their tit-for-tat tariff war.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this month he has “potential deals” with India, Japan and South Korea.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was flat at 100.94 as of 0042 GMT, following a 0.8% slide on Tuesday.

The index had jumped 1% on Monday and touched a one-month peak on optimism that a de-escalation in Sino-US trade tensions would avert a potential global recession.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Wednesday as traders eyed a potential jump in US crude inventories, though prices held near two-week highs amid optimism after the United States and China agreed to temporarily lower their reciprocal tariffs.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $66.24 a barrel by 0400 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 36 cents, or 0.6%, to $63.31.

Both benchmarks had climbed more than 2.5% in the previous session.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

Operations begin at Lucky Cement’s new clinker line in Iraq

India blocks Turkish broadcaster TRT World’s X account

Read more stories