AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.16 against greenback
Recorder Report Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 03:05pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.16, a gain of Re0.06 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 280.22.

Internationally, the US dollar was headed for a steady week on Friday and a quarterly loss next week as concerns about tariffs slowing US growth have pushed down US yields, stocks, and the currency.

The euro, at just below $1.08, was headed for its largest quarterly rise in more than a year, gaining more than 4% since the start of 2025 on a combination of peace prospects in Ukraine, dollar weakness, and a leap in benchmark German yields.

The yen was marginally firmer and set for a quarterly gain just under 4%, at 151.19 per dollar - mostly unruffled by a sticky Tokyo CPI reading.

Later on Friday, France and Spain publish preliminary inflation figures and the US gets February figures for the Federal Reserve’s preferred core PCE inflation gauge.

Anything softer than the 0.3% month-on-month rise, which economists polled by Reuters expect, could keep downward pressure on the dollar and U.S. interest rates.

However, traders are on edge about US President Donald Trump’s pledge to announce sweeping new tariffs next week, which could contain trade into the weekend. He already said 25% levies on imported cars would take effect on April 3.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Friday amid tariff-related demand concerns but headed for a third weekly gain on a tightening global supply outlook after the US placed more pressure on Venezuelan and Iranian oil trade.

Brent crude futures lost 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $73.72 a barrel at 0742 GMT, falling for the first time after daily gains of seven consecutive sessions.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $69.59 a barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan set to unlock $2.3bn under EFF & RSF, says IMF spokesperson

Govt requests Nepra to reduce power tariffs by Rs1.71/unit

Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

Strong earthquake strikes Myanmar, buildings collapse in Mandalay, witnesses say

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Oil retreats amid tariff worries, set for third week of gains on supply woes

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Read more stories