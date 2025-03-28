AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 09:28am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices held near one-month highs on Friday and were poised for a third weekly gain on a tightening global supply outlook after the US imposed tariffs against countries buying oil and gas from Venezuela and placed restrictions on Iranian oil trade.

Brent crude futures dipped 8 cents, or 0.1%, at $73.95 a barrel as of 0213 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $69.84 a barrel at 0049 GMT.

The moves were minor compared to the gains of over 2% for both contracts so far this week.

US president Donald Trump on Monday announced new 25% tariffs on potential buyers of Venezuelan crude, days after US sanctions targeting China’s imports from Iran.

The order added fresh uncertainty to buyers and saw trade of Venezuelan oil to top buyer China stall.

Elsewhere, sources said India’s Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, will halt Venezuelan oil imports.

Oil was also underpinned by signs of better demand in the US, the world’s top oil consumer, as the country’s crude stocks fell more than anticipated.

Data by the Energy Information Administration showed US crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels to 433.6 million barrels in the week ended March 21, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 956,000-barrel draw.

Oil falls as halt to Houthi shipping attacks expected

The broader global dynamics for oil trade, however, pointed to a period of heightened uncertainty, as a blitz of US tariffs against trading partner countries raises fears of a sharp economic downturn in a blow to oil demand.

As a result, analysts don’t expect sharp gains in oil prices to be sustained in the current environment.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude Energy Information Administration Iranian oil US WTI crude Venezuelan oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories