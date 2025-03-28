AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025
Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught By Tom Westbrook

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 10:05am

SINGAPORE: The dollar was headed for a steady week on Friday and a quarterly loss next week as concern about tariffs slowing US growth has pushed down US yields, stocks and the currency.

The euro, at just below $1.08, was headed for its largest quarterly rise in more than a year, gaining more than 4% since the start of 2025 on a combination of peace prospects in Ukraine, dollar weakness, and a leap in benchmark German yields.

The yen was marginally firmer and set for a quarterly gain just under 4%, at 151.19 per dollar - mostly unruffled by a sticky Tokyo CPI reading.

The best G10 performers have been the Scandinavians, which have posted year-to-date gains of near 11% in Sweden and almost 9% in Norway as central bankers seem in no rush to lower rates much further.

Later on Friday, France and Spain publish preliminary inflation figures and the US gets February figures for the Federal Reserve’s preferred core PCE inflation gauge.

Anything softer than the 0.3% month-on-month rise, which economists polled by Reuters expect, could keep downward pressure on the dollar and US interest rates.

However traders are on edge about US President Donald Trump’s pledge to announce sweeping new tariffs next week, which could contain trade into the weekend.

Euro at three-week low as Trump imposes auto tariffs

He already said 25% levies on imported cars would take effect on April 3.

The dollar’s decline over the past few months has confounded market expectations for a higher US currency under Trump’s tariffs, wiping out long dollar positions and leaving traders unsure how to position or react as he upends trade relations.

So far this year the Canadian dollar is actually up around 0.5% to C$1.4306 per dollar, despite Canada bearing the brunt of several rounds of heavy US tariffs.

The euro may be in the frame if Europe is the focus of Trump next week.

“If punitive broad-based tariffs are imposed on the EU … we would expect the EU to fight back and announce countermeasures,” said Peter Dragicevich, Asia-Pacific currency strategist at payments platform Corpay. “In our opinion, if this is realised, the euro may give back ground,” he said.

The Australian dollar is at $0.6291 and headed for a quarterly rise of about 2% and is trading near the middle of a channel it has kept since December.

Next week the Reserve Bank of Australia’s new monetary policy board - with two new members - meets for the first time. No move in rates is expected.

The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.5728 and headed for a quarterly gain of around 2.5%.

Sterling, at $1.2943, was steady in the Asia session for a gain around 3.5% for the year so far.

