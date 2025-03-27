AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025
Markets

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.22 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 03:54pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 23 Jan 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.22, a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 280.26.

Internationally, the yen was steady against the dollar after US President Donald Trump slapped a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week as the looming all-out trade war dims risk sentiment.

Investors worry that the trade duties will dent US growth and potentially reignite inflation, although the prospect of narrower-than-feared tariffs has buoyed sentiment recently.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 104.61, close to the three-week high touched in the previous session.

The US imported $474 billion of automotive products in 2024, including passenger cars worth $220 billion. Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Canada and Germany, all close US allies, were the biggest suppliers.

The Mexican peso weakened more than 0.5% to 20.2222 per US dollar in Asian hours.

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker at 1.429 per US dollar, having touched its strongest level since February 24 in the previous session.

Trump for now exempted auto parts that are compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade that he negotiated during his first term.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Thursday as markets weighed the impact of US President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs at a time when concerns swirled about global supply due to US tariff threats on buyers of Venezuelan oil and sanctions on Iran’s oil clients.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.57 a barrel by 0733 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.42.

Both benchmarks were initially up in early Asian trade.

