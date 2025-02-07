AIRLINK 185.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.54%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.3%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,576 Increased By 6.6 (0.06%)
BR30 34,067 Increased By 32.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 110,561 Increased By 259.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 34,465 Increased By 78 (0.23%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 6, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2025 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Read here for details.

  • JCP approves appointment of 9 additional judges in Lahore High Court

Read here for details.

  • Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reiterates to strengthen ‘time tested’ ties with China

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

Read here for details.

  • MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

Read here for details.

  • After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $46mn, now stand at $11.42bn

Read here for details.

