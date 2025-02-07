Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

JCP approves appointment of 9 additional judges in Lahore High Court

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Pakistan reiterates to strengthen ‘time tested’ ties with China

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $46mn, now stand at $11.42bn

