Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Pakistan and China signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) Thursday to enhance cooperation in different fields, including renewable energy, fertiliser and construction.

An MoU was signed between Pakistan’s Thatta Cement Company and China’s Qing Gong Construction Group, under which a production line will be set up in Pakistan to increase cement production by 5,000 tonnes per day.

Another MoU was signed between Sindh’s Energy Department and China’s Ming Yang Renewable Energy Company. Under the agreement, cooperation will be extended on various renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Government of Sindh and a Chinese company signed a MoU for a coal gasification and urea production plant project.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon.

Zardari, along with other government officials, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday, President Zardari met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his visit to China.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, regional and international issues of common interest, and opportunities to even further expand the scope of bilateral partnership, especially through continued high-level exchanges, according to a statement from Pakistan’s President’s Secretariat.

Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, they also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interests, it added.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underlined the “unique, time-tested and special relationship between the two countries”.

The meeting was followed by a MoU signing ceremony where the two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of science & technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development, among others.