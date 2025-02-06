AIRLINK 185.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-3.7%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.54%)
FCCL 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.95%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.87%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
HUBC 126.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
MLCF 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-3.93%)
OGDC 194.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.37 (-2.69%)
PACE 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.96%)
PAEL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.66%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
PPL 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-3.24%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.71%)
PTC 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
SEARL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (16.5%)
SSGC 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-4.3%)
SYM 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 66.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MCB (MCB Bank Limited) 283.94 Increased By ▲ 0.7%

MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:00pm

MCB Bank Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs63.47 billion in 2024, a decrease of nearly 3% against Rs65.27 billion recorded in 2023.

In its consolidated statement released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the bank’s Earning per Share (EPS) clocked in at Rs53.35 per share during the year as compared to earnings of Rs54.94 per share in 2023.

The bank announced a final cash dividend of Rs9 per share i.e. 90% for the year ended on December 31, 2024. This is in addition to an interim dividend(s) already paid at Rs27 per share i.e. 270%.

During the period, MCB earned a net interest income of Rs167.95 billion, higher than Rs165.42 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year.

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

In 2024, the bank saw its fee and commission income rise to Rs24.78 billion, a yearly growth of over 10%.

Whereas, MCB’s foreign exchange income stood at Rs9.6 billion in 2024, slightly higher than Rs9.2 billion in 2023.

The bank registered massive gains to the tune of Rs3.46 billion under the gain on securities in 2024, a jump of over 314% compared to a meagre Rs837 million recorded in 2023.

MCB’s total income grew by over 4% to Rs209.19 billion in 2024 up from Rs200.82 billion recorded in 2023.

During 2024, MCB saw its total non-markup interest expenses jump 19% to Rs75.57 billion, as compared to Rs63.57 billion in 2023. The increase is attributed to higher operating expenses during the period.

Consequently, its profit before tax during the said period clocked in at Rs131.18 billion, lower than Rs137.52 billion recorded in 2023, showing a decrease of nearly 5%.

The bank paid taxes to the tune of Rs67.71 billion in 2024, lower by over 6%, as compared to Rs72.25 billion in 2023.

MCB banking sector MCB Bank psx companies profit after tax Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Cash Dividend PSX stocks MCB results PSX notices

Comments

200 characters

MCB Bank posts Rs63.5bn profit in 2024, down 3% YoY

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

Selling continues, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for legal expert assistance to ramp up privatisation efforts

Oil little changed as Trump policies continue to weigh on prices

After hitting record high, gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance cooperation in clean energy, construction

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Read more stories