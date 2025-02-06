AIRLINK 185.01 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-3.7%)
Pakistan

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza

BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2025 01:47pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted on Thursday in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case, Aaj News reported.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar announced the verdict and accepted PM Shehbaz and Hamza’s acquittal pleas.

On October 17,2024, an accountability court transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the anti-corruption court due to lack of jurisdiction following amendments introduced in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz, his sons Hamza, and Salman Shehbaz in November 2020 for financial fraud.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz being the Punjab chief minister and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss to national exchequer of rupees 213 million by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

It said Shehbaz had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons- Hamza and Suleman.

