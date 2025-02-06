JCP approves appointment of 9 additional judges in Lahore High Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the appointment of nine additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, reviewed the nominations for the high court appointments.

Those nominated for the vacant positions are Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom (Advocate Supreme Court), Malik Waqar Haider Awan (Advocate Supreme Court), Sardar Akbar Ali (Advocate Supreme Court), Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi (Advocate Supreme Court), Malik Javid Iqbal Wains (Advocate Supreme Court), Muhammad Jawad Zafar (Advocate Supreme Court), Khalid Ishaq (Advocate Supreme Court), Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid (Advocate Supreme Court), and Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood (Advocate Supreme Court).

“The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be renominated for future vacancies,” a statement from the Supreme Court’s Registrar Office said.